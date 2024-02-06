FanDuel Promo Code + BetMGM Bonus Code NDBONUS: Claim $358 in Bonuses ahead of Super Bowl 58

Earn up to $358 in bonus bets ahead of Super Bowl 58 with the FanDuel promo code and the BetMGM bonus code NDBONUS.

All new customers who sign up for these two sportsbooks in time for the weekend’s Super Bowl will receive bonus bets in time for the Chiefs vs 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Firstly, FanDuel is offering new customers $200 in bonus bets if they sign up and place a winning $5 bet. The $200 in bonus bets can then be used on any Super Bowl 58 markets you wish to wager on.

The BetMGM promo is similar, requiring new customers to place a $5 bet on any sports market. However, regardless of the outcome of your wager, you will be guaranteed to receive $158 in bonus bets courtesy of BetMGM. These bonus bets will also be credited instantly after your first $5 bonus bet has been placed.

Be sure to sign up alongside the BetMGM bonus code NDBONUS to be eligible for this promo. Read below to learn how to claim both of these sportsbook promos ahead of Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.

CLAIM FANDUEL PROMO CODE HERE

CLAIM BETMGM BONUS CODE HERE

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

How to use the FanDuel Promo Code

1. Click here to be taken to the FanDuel registration page.

2. Click ‘join now’ and enter your details on the registration form.

3. Make a first deposit worth at least $10 and place your $5 qualifying bet on any sports market.

4. If the bet wins, claim $200 in bonus bets to use on the Super Bowl.

5. Enjoy!

How to use the BetMGM Bonus Code

Click here to be taken to BetMGM. Click ‘register’ to begin creating an account. Enter your personal details and choose a unique username and password. Sign in and make your first deposit. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NDBONUS. Place a first bet worth at least $5 on any sports market. Win or lose, $158 in bonus bets will be credited instantly to your account. Enjoy!

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy