Family business scoops a first for Norfolk with double 2025 King’s Award win.

A Norwich-based family business has been awarded two prestigious King’s Awards for Enterprise in what is believed to be a first for Norfolk.

Delta Fire has received one accolade for its outstanding achievements in sustainable development alongside another King’s Award for its approach to innovation.

The business, which manufactures and supplies bespoke fire fighting equipment to more than 100 countries and most of the UK’s fire and rescue services, has invested millions in the county through its mission to sustainably manufacture world-class fire fighting equipment and to provide a sustainable and eco-friendly facility for its staff.

It officially opened a £5.5m design and state-of-the-art manufacturing base at Broadland Business Park in Norwich last July and is currently adding an extra 975sqm extension on the back of the building to support its growth into new international markets.

It has already celebrated hitting net-zero energy use at its facility this year, propelling it into one of the most environmentally responsible suppliers within the global fire sector.

All the offices and factory are heated and cooled by air source heat pumps and covered by 648 solar panels, producing 260MWh of green energy annually.

Excess rainwater is collected for ground maintenance and a 300kWh battery system supports solar power generation to provide around eight months of energy, where the company significantly generates more energy than it uses and supplies the excess to the grid.

Subject to approval, there are plans to install up to three helical wind turbines to cover the remaining months.

Delta Fire’s innovation has focused around responding to market need with nozzles and equipment developed for high rise building fires, wildfires and electric vehicle fires.

Its products are used across many sectors, including aviation, petrochemical, sustainable energy industries, marine and defence.

Ian Gardner, Managing Director of Delta Fire and Founder, said the double accolade was poignant in a year full of milestones for the business.

“We would have been absolutely delighted to achieve just one King’s Award, but to be recognised for two is just phenomenal.

“It’s my fifth decade working in the fire industry and our 35th year in business in Norwich, so it couldn’t have come at a better time. It feels a wonderful recognition of what has been a lifetime of work.

“Delta Fire has grown beyond my wildest dreams, from just me, designing and building a few products in a small workshop, to a world class international business sustainably manufacturing state-of-the-art fire nozzles, all manufactured using advanced automated machines and robotics, which are all powered by solar energy.

“These awards build on the strong foundations and accumulated efforts of many talented, skilled and hard-working Delta Fire team members, some of whom have been with Delta Fire for more than 25 years and many with over 15 years service. It is because of their hard work that we are honoured and recognised today.

“I want to thank our team, my family and all our customers for supporting us every step of the way.”

Alongside its sustainable work on site, Delta Fire has planted 3,000 trees in Tanzania, which has offset more than 450 tonnes of CO 2 and is part of a long-term annual support programme.

Jordon King, Ian’s grandson, is part of the senior management team, and has been responsible for putting the company forward for several awards in the last few years.

Jordon said: “I joined the family business seven years ago after completing my degree at the University of Nottingham. I was struck by my grandfather’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development, which is the backbone of Delta Fire.

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland and Fakenham, said

“Not only is it a first for Norfolk, Delta Fire has also made it extra special for our county by achieving it in sustainable high-tech manufacturing Ð a sector that we want to encourage in Norfolk.

“The Delta Fire team, and the founding family, have achieved something really special. Their investment in the skills of Norfolk people, in jobs, innovation and our environment is brilliant for the area.”

