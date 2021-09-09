Facebook and Ray-Ban launch smart glasses

Facebook and Ray-Ban have launched smart glasses called Ray-Ban Stories that work with an app.

The brands announced there would be three different models, five colours and a variety of lenses, including prescription. The glasses retail for £299 in the UK.

A bespoke app called Facebook View will enable users to downlink images and videos onto a smartphone.

With a six hour battery life, a wearer can capture still pictures and videos through two 5 MP cameras and a three-microphone audio array.

The aim of the glasses was to eliminate a false choice between being present and or staying digitally connected, according to an augmented reality expert.

Matthew Simari, a product manager at Facebook Reality Lab told Sky News that the company showed its team a pair of images to highlight the idea.

“It’s of St Peter’s Square in 2005 versus 2013. When they announced the pope in 2005, it’s a sea of faces looking up at the Vatican. In 2013, it’s a sea of faces looking at their phones looking up at the Vatican.”