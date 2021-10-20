Facebook fined £50.5m over Giphy takeover probe

Britain’s competition regulator fines Facebook for breaching an order imposed during its investigation of their purchase of GIF platform, Giphy.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Facebook deliberately failed to comply with the order, and the fine serves as a warning to any company that thinks it is above the law, according to the CMA.

The social media giant refused to report all the required information, despite multiple warnings, the CAM said, and it therefore considered the failure to comply deliberately.

Facebook said it strongly disagreed with the fine.

Facebook said: “We strongly disagree with the CMA’s unfair decision to punish Facebook for a best effort compliance approach, which the CMA itself ultimately approved.

Senior director of mergers at the CMA, Joel Bamford, said: “We warned Facebook that its refusal to provide us with important information was a breach of the order but, even after losing its appeal in two separate courts, Facebook continued to disregard its legal obligations,”