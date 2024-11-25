Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

F1 Drive

Rev up your team spirit at F1 DRIVE – London!

Are you looking for a unique and exhilarating corporate experience in London? Look no further; F1 DRIVE – London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium offers unique private hire options, combining the high-octane world of Formula 1 racing with innovative team development activities.

Located under the South Stand at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, F1 DRIVE – London provides an unparalleled setting for fostering teamwork and enhancing communication.

F1 DRIVE – London provides your team with the unique opportunity to engage in the adrenaline-pumping world of Formula 1 racing. The experience is meticulously designed to mirror the real-life demands of a Formula 1 race, where communication, strategy, and teamwork are crucial to success. Participants will find themselves fully immersed in the roles of a racing team, navigating the fast-paced and highly competitive environment of motorsport.

At the heart of F1 DRIVE – London are the cutting-edge racing simulators that offer a realistic, authentic and immersive driving experience. Teams will have the chance to compete against each other, developing their driving skills and experiencing the thrill of high-speed racing.

F1 DRIVE – London offers a range of customisable packages to suit the unique needs and goals of your team. Whether you’re looking for 90-minute session for a 15-person team, or a full-day event for up to 350 guests, our award-winning events team will work with you to create a tailored experience that aligns with your team’s objectives. From competitive racing tournaments to collaborative challenges, every aspect of the event can be customized to ensure a memorable and impactful corporate experience.

Hosting your corporate event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium adds an extra layer of prestige and excitement. The stadium’s world-class facilities, combined with the thrilling F1 DRIVE experience, create an unmatched setting for corporate events. For groups of thrill-seekers, we offer the convenience of purchasing food and drink packages in advance, allowing you to focus on the excitement of the race without worrying about the details. Our customisable menus cater to various tastes and preferences, ensuring a delectable spread for everyone in your group. What’s more, guests will also benefit from exclusive use of The Paddock Club private event space for dining and drinks before and after the race.

Team building at F1 DRIVE – London is not just about the thrill of racing; it’s about building stronger, more cohesive teams. Our team-building experience shakes things up, fostering new appreciation and friendships through intellectual, physical, and sporting challenges. Create lasting memories and strengthen your team’s bond in a day like no other.

