EY partners take £750,000 in profits each

Ernst & Young (EY) partners received almost three quarters of a million pounds each, after the Big Four firm saw revenue rise in FY21.

The average profit per partner increased to £749,000 in the company’s financial year ended 2 July, from £667,000 the previous year, according to the firm’s latest annual report, published today.

Despite the increase EY partners profits were lower than some of its competitors.

Partners at Deloitte UK, for example, pocketed around £1m on average – reportedly the highest payout in over a decade – as the Big Four’s revenues saw a revival driven by a demand for advice during the pandemic, according to reports earlier this year.

Deloitte’s average profit per partner jumped by almost 17 per cent from the previous year, while EY’s increase represented around 1.1 per cent.

Partners at PwC benefited from an increase of over 25 per cent, bringing profit per partner to £868,000 for FY21.

KPMG partners, on the other hand, received significantly lower sums, after voting to reinvest more profits back into the firm, it was reported last month.

EY enjoyed a rise in revenue of 7.3 per cent with its strategy and transactions, and consulting arms, seeing the greatest growth, of 12.1 and 9.5 per cent respectively.

Fee income at EY UK also grew, to £2.75bn from £2.57bn, the previous year while distributable profits before tax increased by around £54m to £533m, from £479m in FY20.

The audit giant, which hired over 3,000 new staff in 2021, said it had paid out £83m in bonuses to non-partners, and over £1bn in UK tax for 2021.

EY UK’s chair, Hywel Ball, attributed the “balanced growth” of the firm to “high levels of demand from our clients as companies adapted to the realities of Covid-19”.

He said EY UK was in a “great position” for its “ambitious growth plans”. The firm, he added, will focus on strengthening its services in ESG reporting, strategy and technology consulting.

“We’ve also increased our investments in audit quality and have made a series of acquisitions which will bring new capabilities and skills,” Ball added.

EY UK, Ball said, will also transition to a hybrid working model over the next year as it expects most of its employees to split their time between the office, client site and their own homes.

“A hybrid model,” he explained, “will enable us to maximise the collaborative benefits of in-person meetings with the flexibility of remote working, for both our clients and people.”