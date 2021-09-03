Watch Live: Extinction Rebellion activists strip off at HSBC and Barclays

Extinction Rebellion activists stripped off their clothing at the HSBC and Barclays bank branches as part of demonstrations targeting London banks.

The naked activists had painted slogans on their bodies including “divest now,” “act now,” and “the naked truth” in an effort to call out big banks for funding climate change. The demonstration follows a protest outside the JP Morgan buildings this morning.

LIVE: @XRebellionUK Impossible Rebellion Day 12 – Part 2 https://t.co/reLSbuE4bc — Extinction Rebellion (@ExtinctionR) September 3, 2021

During the livestream one of the nude activists said he felt compelled to take action “having seen the hideous extreme weather events happening over the last few months.”

He said: “HSBC and Barclays are quite literally funding death. They have to stop and they have to be made to stop.”

Activists quickly left the HSBC building and continued on to Barclays, stripping off outside. The four green hell raisers stood outside bearing a banner which read “we are all vulnerable, stop funding fossil fuels.”

Today’s action comes as part of XR’s “Impossible Rebellion,” a mass civil disobedience campaign held over two weeks in the build up to the UN’s COP26 climate summit.

Over 485 green rabble rousers have been arrested since the demonstrations began last week, adding to some 2,000 XR protestors who have faced prosecution since 2019.

This week activists have caused major disruption in the City of London. Demonstrators have blocked roads over Tower Bridge and London Bridge; vandalised the front of the Guildhall and Standard Chartered Bank; and broke windows at the JP Morgan building in Embankment.

