Exclusive: Three lockdowns have caused long-term jump in mental-health related time off work, NHS data shows

Subsequent Covid-19 lockdowns, and increased anxiety around working in times of the pandemic, have resulted in a long-term increase of 5 per cent in the proportion of fit notes issued for mental health reasons.

A fit note is an official document written by doctors to provide a medical opinion on a person’s fitness to work and is usually required when an employee is on sick leave for more than seven days.

The proportion of diagnosed fit notes issued for mental health reasons had already been gradually increasing over time from 29 per cent in December 2014 to 34 per cent in December 2019.

However, from the beginning of the first lockdown, which lasted from 23rd March to 4th July, mental health-related time off has jumped by 5 per cent, according to research by NTT DATA UK, based on NHS Digital data.

As the government again issues work from home advice, these statistics show that employers must support their staff emotionally, argued Vicki Chauhan, Head of Public Sector at NTT DATA UK.

“Employee wellbeing has always been of crucial importance in the workplace. This research shows that it’s now more important than ever to put our mental health first as employees are pulled from to pillar to post when it comes to working from home advice,“ Chauhan said.

“Employers must remain conscious of the mental health challenges facing their staff and ensure they continue to provide the support necessary to protect their employee’s wellbeing,” she concluded.