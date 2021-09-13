Exclusive: MyTutor raises fresh funds to expand platform internationally

London-based tutoring platform MyTutor told City A.M. this afternoon it has raised £15m in a round led by SEEK Investments and backed by existing investors, including Mobeus Equity Partners.



The funding will enable MyTutor to expand internationally. The platform was the largest provider of in-school tuition in last year’s government-backed National Tuition Programme.

“We are excited to support MyTutor as they look to bring life quality tuition to a wider audience.” SEEK co-founder Andrew Bassat told City A.M. today.

“The pandemic has only highlighted the need for an online service that helps fill the gaps in today’s education system by delivering personalised support tailored to the individual,” he added.

So far, the platform has around 20,000 tutors that support about 1,000 secondary schools while delivering just over 2m lessons.

The company has been confirmed as a provider for the National Tuition Programme for the second year running after supporting 30,000 students with catch up learning in the last academic year.