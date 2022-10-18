Exclusive: Government instability and high prices hamper UK hydrogen projects

Government instability and a less attractive investment climate make the UK less appealing than the US for developing green hydrogen projects, argued the boss of a leading energy specialist.

Olivier Mussat, chief executive of ATOME Energy, told City A.M. the country’s target of 10GW by the end of the decade was ambitious, but it had to be matched with stability and sufficient subsidies for long-term projects.

Otherwise, it would be highly challenging to meet the target and build sufficient scale.

He confessed to “not really being sure what’s going on at 10 Downing Street” amid continued political overhaul.

In his view, it was vital projects had a clear pathway to being financially viable, with enough support to get off the ground.

Mussat argued that new domestic producers would initially need to import a lot of hydrogen as well manufacture their own to build the necessary economy of scale to be financially viable.

However, importing hydrogen amid both Government red-tape and soaring wholesale costs made UK developments prohibitive.

He said: “If you can import a lot of hydrogen cheaply, then you can create an ecosystem domestically, which will make it easier for to develop more projects in the country.”

ATOME stays away from UK hydrogen projects

The hydrogen boss also argued the UK had to reassure investors so that they could trust favourable conditions for projects will be “there for a long time.”

In contrast to the UK, Mussat praised the US approach to hydrogen development.

In his view, the country was showing “real leadership” by providing subsidies for demand, so that companies are able to pay for the price of hydrogen at all times, which has helped motivate investment upstream.

“I think the UK seems to be sending the right signal, but it’s not completely there,” he said.

ATOME Energy is a FTSE AIM All-Share listed company, which produces green hydrogen across multiple projects around the world.

It currently doesn’t operate any facilities in the UK.

Its chief project is a 400 MW site in Viletta, Paraguay, which ATOME is developing in partnership with ANDE, Paraguay’s national electricity producer.

The facility will produce green hydrogen and green ammonia via a new substation on the River Paraguay, with plans to ramp up its generation by a further 400MW.

It is the largest project in ANDE’s history and consists of 100 per cent renewable power in terms of energy generation.

ATOME is targeting large scale production of green hydrogen and ammonia for the global fertiliser market by 2025.