EV company Pod Point announces admission to trading on LSE

Electric vehicle charging provider Pod Point announced today its admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange.

The company has revealed that its 150.4 million ordinary share capital was admitted to the premium listing segment of the Financial Conduct Authority’s official list under the ticket PODP.

The announcement comes less than a week after Pod Point announced its initial public offering at 225p per share, with an expected market capitalisation of £352m.

“I founded Pod Point in 2009 with a mission to make travel which does not damage the earth. Today, we are taking another great step towards making this dream a reality,” Pod Point’s chief executive Erik Fairbairn said on 4 October.

“I am also thankful to the new investors who have decided to support Pod Point and our vision. With their backing and the continued support of our existing shareholders, I know we can achieve our goal of a Pod Point everywhere you park.”