eTukTuk announced as headline partners for Crypto AM SOLSTICE event

Crypto AM is delighted to announce that eTukTuk – the first automotive project on Cardano – has been confirmed as a Headline Partner for the upcoming Crypto AM SOLSTICE: 5th Birthday & Unlocking Summer Party being held at Boisdale of Canary Wharf on June 21.

The day will be made up of six, hand-picked panels featuring an impressive roll call of speakers, followed by an evening of networking, supper and entertainment.

George Cox, Chief Marketing Officer of eTukTuk said he was proud to be backing the event.

“Events like Crypto AM Solstice showcase the continued maturation of the blockchain and crypto sector and the expansion of this technology among traditional financial audiences,” he said.

“It is because of this commitment to promote the mainstream adoption of blockchain that eTukTuk chose to sponsor Crypto AM Solstice. The team at eTukTuk looks forward to attending the event in Canary Wharf and speaking about the future of crypto to the leaders driving us toward a digital future.”

Tickets for the Crypto AM SOLSTICE: 5th Birthday & Unlocking Summer Party, which takes place at the Boisdale in Canary Wharf, can be purchased here.