Etsy expects booming third-quarter with pandemic growth and Depop acquisition

Analysts expect strong quarterly results for online marketplace Etsy as value soars with the boom of new customers during the pandemic.

The company added over $25bn in value over the last 18 months. At its peak, the American e-commerce company added 12.8m new buyers in the fourth quarter of 2020, with 9.6m in the first quarter of 2021, and 8m in the second. Analysts are expecting it to add another 8m in the third.

However, despite the fall in new users, those that are using the platform are shopping more frequently and spending more money each time. Gross merchandise sales per new buyer was up to $46 in the second quarter from just $37 a year earlier. The pandemic was seen to encourage repeat orders and boosted the number of habitual buyers.

Etsy has said it is targeting revenue of $500m to $525m in the third quarter. Wall Street is forecasting revenue will rise to $518.9m from $451.5m the year before.

Etsy also completed the acquisition of clothes reselling platform Depop in July for $1.6bn. Depop, a community-powered, purpose-driven marketplace, extends Etsy’s opportunities further into the high frequency fashion sector, specifically in the fast-growing resale space serving a largely Gen Z audience.

Etsy closed at $240.63 yesterday, and it will be announcing its third-quarter results at 5pm ET.