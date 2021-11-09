Escape to the country peaks as Londoners 'miss Deliveroo'

The escape to the countryside has peaked with many of those who fled London in the pandemic, missing home comforts like food delivery apps.

That’s the view of estate agent Winkworth’s chief executive Dominic Agace, who anticipated demand for homes outside London will drop.

“People are being called back to London and I think there will be less demand for the places with longer commutes,” he said on the Property Exchange podcast.

Some people have found they’re “city born and bred,” he added.

“I have heard anecdotal evidence of people returning to Notting Hill because they thought the countryside would be like Soho Farmhouse. Another couple were looking forward to coming back to live in town so they could have Deliveroo options.”

Demand has soared for more traditional commuter spots like Tunbridge Wells and Farnham, the estate agent has found.

“Country markets are still very busy and have been since the pandemic. However, I believe we may have passed peak country. The country markets had not seen much activity since 2008. It’s well overdue and it has been a catch-up period. In the medium to long term, it’s looking healthy.”