Italian energy giant Eni enters UK offshore wind market via £405m SSE deal

Eni has entered the UK offshore wind market for electricity production through the acquisition of a 20% stake from SSE Renewables and Equinor in the Dogger Bank project for a combined £405m.

The project involves the installation of 190 turbines situated approximately 80 miles from the British coast. Each turbine has a capacity of 13 MW for a total capacity of 2.4 GW.

At full capacity, Dogger Bank will be the world’s largest project of its kind, Eni said in a release, generating around 5% of UK demand for renewable electricity and supplying energy to approximately 6m households.

“For Eni, entering the offshore wind market in Northern Europe is a great opportunity to gain further skills in the sector thanks to the collaboration with two of the industry’s leading companies,” Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said this morning.

The construction of the Dogger Bank is expected to cost a total of £6bn and will take place in two stages, with the first to be completed by 2023, and the second by 2024.

New market player

This acquisition sees Eni enter the Northern Europe offshore wind market, one of the most promising and stable in the world.

By entering the Dogger Bank project, Eni adds 480 MW of renewable energy to its 2025 target of 5GW of installed capacity from renewable sources, while it stressed it enables the company to explore “potential synergies with the retail business.”

This deal is “an intermediate step towards the more ambitious target of zero net direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions in Europe by 2050,” Descalzi concluded.