English vineyards struggle to recruit grape pickers thanks to lack of overseas workers

English vineyards have had to scramble for staff ahead of this year’s harvest, thanks to shortages of overseas workers.

Wineries told CityA.M. recruitment for workers to pick and press grapes this autumn had been significantly tougher than previous years.

“Over the past five years we have been using Romanian contractors to help pick our harvest,” Gail Gardner, owner of the 33-acre Ashling Park in West Sussex, said. But the majority of these workers returned home at the beginning of the pandemi. “Only small numbers are returning due to a mixture of Covid, Brexit and higher wages paid in Germany. The small numbers who have returned are not enough to go around the industry,” Gardner added.

The company decided to start asking customers on vineyard tours to volunteer to help out with the harvest instead.

Vineyards also struggled to recruit for tasks like lifting wires, which require groups of people for a short period of time, CityA.M. understands.

Businesses have found it difficult to recruit qualified winery harvest staff as due to restrictions limiting EU applicants. Applicants from Australia and New Zealand have been unable to travel.

Nyetimber winemaker Brad Greatrix, who oversees vines across the south of England, said: “Challenges do come our way but we always try to find our way around new and unexpected obstacles. Saying that, it has been a particularly tough recruitment period for the team and I, something that I know is echoed around the wider winemaking and farming industries.”

Another vineyard in Kent said it had not been able to recruit the same amount of European pickers that it had in the past but the local community had helped fill the gaps. Grape pickers will begin harvesting in a few weeks.

Separately, the Wine and Spirit Trade Association’s Mike Beale said there were concerns some of the UK’s favourite wines would be unavailable for Christmas, thanks to international supply issues.

He said: “Suppliers are looking closely at stock levels and transport slots, but wines take time to source, import and then bottle. At the same time the challenges of lorries and container availability, as well as labour – especially HGV drivers, warehouse and hospitality staff – are well documented.”