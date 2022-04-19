Energy bosses call for price cap reforms ahead of winter hikes to household energy bills

Scottish Power chief executive Keith Anderson has urged the government to introduce a deficit fund ahead of this winter – when energy bills are expected to rise to painful new highs.

Anderson proposed that £1,000 could be taken off bills for energy users deemed vulnerable and in fuel poverty, which would then be repaid over a ten-year period when markets would hopefully have calmed down from historic levels of volatility.

The energy chief outlined his views alongside industry leaders to the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee.

He was speaking alongside EDF chief executive Simone Rossi, Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea and EON chief executive Michael Lewis, to the

In the long-run, Anderson favoured converting the price cap into a social tariff, with a discounted price rather than a capped price.

EON boss Michael Lewis also supported a social tariff and called for government to bring in measures to deal with the immediate crisis.

He said: “In short term, government needs to do more.”

This included removing environmental levies and placing the fees into general taxation, cutting VAT to zero and extending the Warm Home Discount – which provides a £140 annual saving to 3m households.

He described these proposals as “tangible things” that can be done before the increase in October.

Lewis also suggested that the government needed to focus more on energy efficiency, and argued the recently released energy security strategy should have been accompanied by an energy demand strategy.

Reducing household energy usage through boosting insulation across the country’s housing stock could cut down energy bills, with UK homes among the least efficient in Europe.

He explained: “These are things we can do quickly. These are things we can ramp up for vulnerable customers very quickly, and we were very disappointed the government did not address that directly. That actually is the silver bullet for solving some of our short-term problems – a massive investment in energy efficiency. “