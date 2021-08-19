Elephant & Castle restaurant stripped of licence after 'machete' attack

An Elephant & Castle restaurant has lost its licence to sell alcohol after a man was left with a “possible machete” wound.

Southwark Council’s licensing sub-committee revoked El Rincon Costeno’s licence at a virtual hearing on August 10 following an incident in July where police officers were called.

Officers were called at around 2.40am on Saturday July 10 with reports of a fight and arrived to find a male victim with “significant head injuries and a possible machete wound to his back”.

“Police arrived on scene to speak with the victim, who was uncooperative and saying he could not remember where or how he received his injuries and wanted the matter forgotten,” the licensing sub-committee heard.

Officers found the premises locked with no staff or patrons inside but discovered “a significant amount of blood, tables and chairs turned over and smashed glass over the floor.”

The Metropolitan Police were concerned that the management of the restaurant had failed to call an ambulance or contact the police about the incident. It was felt the management had tried to cover up a serious crime.

Giving evidence to the council, a police officer said the failure to contact emergency services “confirmed a complete lack of understanding as to the requirements in managing a licensed premises, a disregard for the conditions imposed and a failure in promoting the licensing objectives.”

It was revealed that three years earlier the victim of the fight had been banned from the restaurant after a fight outside.

The ban of the individual was included in the conditions for the venue to hold onto its alcohol licence.

A legal representative of the restaurant owner said his client had believed the premises were not open and was expecting people to leave.

CityA.M. has contacted El Rincon Costeno for comment.