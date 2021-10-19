Electric intercity flights: Vertical Aerospace calls on the government to deliver by 2025

Global aerospace and technology company Vertical Aerospace is calling on the UK Government to deliver electric intercity flights by 2025.

In a white paper by the name of The Future of Advanced Aerial Mobility that was published today, Vertical Aerospace has highlighted how opening up electric passenger flights would bring economic and environmental benefits to the UK, improving connectivity and levelling up the country.

Among its requests, the company is asking the government and all authorities to commit to making electric flights a reality by 2025, incentivising the construction of electric aircraft gigafactories by 2024.

“The UK has an opportunity to be at the forefront of electric flight and the clear benefits it will bring in improving connectivity, productivity and creating highly-skilled jobs whilst lowering both congestion and carbon emissions,” said Vertical Aerospace’s chief executive and founder Stephen Fitzpatrick.

In order for electric flights to be operational from 2025, the Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority need to commit to deliver by 2024 a safe operating framework that includes certifications, aviation security policies and reforms to aerospace management.

“The UK needs to act now to grasp this prize,” added Fitzpatrick.

According to government forecasts, the advanced aerial mobility (AAM) market will increase the UK’s GDP by 1.8 per cent by 2030, locating 88 per cent of jobs out of London and the south east of England.

Vertical alone is receiving up to 1,350 pre-orders for its aircraft at an estimated value of $5.4bn. Virgin Atlantic features among the company’s client, as it has already placed an order for 150 of the aircraft currently in production.