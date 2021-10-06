Thousands of Brits stuck at Heathrow as e-gates fail again

Thousands of people were stuck queuing today at Heathrow airport after the e-gate system encountered issues for the second time in two weeks.

The Times reported that bottlenecks lasted up to four hours, with passengers saying that more than 3,000 people were queuing, because e-gates were not functioning properly and there were insufficient members of staff to process manually all the passengers queuing.

Heathrow announced via Twitter that the problem has now been resolved and airport authorities are working alongside Border Force, the body in charge of operating the biometric passport system, to monitor the situation.

Hi there, a systems failure impacted the e-gates earlier today. This has since been resolved and the e-gates at Heathrow are back up and running again. Our teams remain on hand and are working with Border Force to monitor the situation. We apologise for any inconvenience. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) October 6, 2021

Two weeks ago, similar issues were reported across the country after the Border Force’s IT system crashed, forcing staff to manually process passengers entering the country. Manchester airport and Heathrow were among those affected.