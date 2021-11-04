Revolut backing venture capital firm Draper Espirit portfolio value jumps to £1.3bn

UK venture capital firm Draper Esprit, which backed fintech star Revolut, expects its gross portfolio value to exceed £1.3bn.

The results, predicted for its interim results for the period ended 30 September, would mark a jump of over half a billion pounds compared to the same period last year when the venture capital firm recorded its gross portfolio value at £702m.

The promising figures reflect new financing rounds at increased valuations for some of the firm’s investments, which include Aircall and Revolut, according to a trading update published today.

Ascribing the results to “buoyant” market conditions, chief executive officer Martin Davis said in a statement that the strong performance would allow Draper Espirit to increase “deployment of capital across the portfolio; underpinned by our expanded platform.”

Draper Espirit will publish its interim results on 29 November.