DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instantly when you Bet $5 on Super Bowl 58

The 58th annual Super Bowl is fast approaching, and we’re excited to get in on the betting action! Are you? If so, you’re in luck, as we’re sharing our DraftKings welcome promo for the Super Bowl with you today! Read on to learn how to claim this fantastic welcome bonus and get a rundown of what we expect from the big event!

When you register a new account with DraftKings, you can claim $200 in bonus bets to start your betting journey off with a bang! To get your hands on these bonus bets, all you need to do is create a new account with DraftKings and wager at least $5 on the site. The bonus will count for the first bet you settle, at which point you can redeem your bonus bets and get betting!

Your bonus bets will be paid out as eight $25 bonus bet tokens and are valid for seven days after receipt. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x before being withdrawn, and winnings will be awarded without the original stake.

How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus Code

Claiming the DraftKings welcome bonus is easy as pie! Just follow these simple instructions, and you’ll be ready to bet on the Super Bowl in no time flat.

Use our promo link to reach the DraftKings registration page

Begin registration and enter your personal information to prove your eligibility for an account — this will include name, email, and home state

Confirm your account and verify it as soon as you can; this will save you trouble down the line

Make your first deposit — ensure you put enough money into your account to qualify for the bonus

Place a wager of $5 or more

Once your first wager has been settled, regardless of the outcome, you can claim your $200 in bonus bets!

Super Bowl 58

One of the best selling points of DraftKings is its fantastic mobile apps, which provide you with an excellent on-the-go experience or simply a good platform if your main point of internet access is a tablet. With the DraftKings native mobile apps, you could take your betting to your couch, a friend’s party, or even a sports bar!

The DraftKings app is available on Android and iOS devices through their respective app stores. Simply download the app and log in to start betting. The DraftKings app is available in the following states:

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming

DraftKings Overview

DraftKings sportsbook is a well-known face in the world of US sports betting, taking its first steps in fantasy sports back in 2012 and evolving into the fully-fledged gambling catch-all we know today. The sportsbook in particular is a fantastic service that makes betting on all of your favorite events easy. The layout is much less busy than the competition, only showing you the necessary information by default. Other statistics and updates are viewable on demand rather than cluttering the screen.

You can also find all the major sporting events collected together for easy access. DraftKings knows what customers are most interested in and presents it front and center. Of course, if you’re looking for events that aren’t as high-profile as the Super Bowl, DraftKings will also have you covered. With more than 20 sports to pick from, you’ll be well-catered to no matter your tastes.

While coverage is crucial, DraftKings also provides its customers with a solid customer service system and plenty of payment options, making account management straightforward and hassle-free. That’s not to forget the fantastic deals for new and old users, as well as the Dynasty VIP reward scheme for the most dedicated.

Super Bowl Betting Options at DraftKings

There are many kinds of wagers to be made on an event as important as the Super Bowl, and you can place most of what comes to mind with DraftKings! Here’s a list of the different betting options you’ll find:

Parlays

Also called ‘multi-bets’ or sometimes ‘accumulators,’ these are wagers where you lump multiple bets together into one larger bet. A parlay only pays out when all elements of the bet win. So, while they’re much less likely to win, the payout grows exponentially as you add more bets.

Points Spread

This is the most popular bet type in US sports betting. A point spread wager is designed to equal the playing field between the favorite and the underdog so you can bet on either team and still have an exciting time. In a point-spread bet, it’s how much a team wins or loses by that matters rather than if they win at all. This type of betting is so popular that betting each way has dedicated terminology:

With the spread

If you back the favorite, we say that you’re betting ‘With the Spread,’ and this bet is displayed as negative (-) odds. This bet will pay out if the team you backed wins by a certain number of points. This way, even if they’re a shoo-in, there’s still an element of jeopardy to your bet, which increases your excitement while watching.

Against the Spread

If you’re betting on the underdog, this is called betting ‘Against the Spread’ and is displayed as positive (+) odds. A bet made against the spread can pay out even if your team loses, as it’s more about the margin of loss than win or lose. As long as your team loses by less than a certain number of points — or wins outright — you’ll win your bet.

In-Play Betting

Also called live betting, in-play betting is simply the bets you can make during the event, i.e. while ‘in-play.’ The odds while betting in-play can fluctuate a lot, and it can be exciting to make changes and guesses on the fly. Also, sometimes outcomes don’t become evident until after kick-off, so it might give you an advantage as a bettor to make wagers once you’re already watching and seeing the state of the game.

Prop Bets

A prop bet — short for ‘proposition bet’ — is a catch-all term for any non-conventional bet. When we think of sports betting, we imagine bets based on results and final numbers. But a prop bet is more flexible than that, allowing you to bet on just about anything you can think of. As such, it’s very popular with Super Bowl betting, where you can find props like the coin toss outcome or the color of Gatorade poured over the winning coach.

DraftKings features a slew of prop bets for you to peruse, so while you can’t come up with any bet, you’ll probably find something suitable. While prop bets can be completely tangential to the match itself, you won’t find any of these on DraftKings, as bets that aren’t about what happens in the game are mostly illegal under US gambling law.

Team to Win

Team to Win bets could be referring to a few things. One is a simple bet on which team will win a game, usually called a ‘moneyline bet.’ But you’ll typically hear the term ‘Team to Win’ in reference to a bet on which team will win each quarter, for four bets per match, with the fourth being the final outcome. This is a little more common in the NBA, thanks to the nature of football quarters to end in ties, but they are found during the Super Bowl, too.

The Teams at Super Bowl LVIII

49ers

Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Key Players: QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner

The early favorites for Super Bowl 58 are the San Fransisco 49ers, entering the match with 5 previous victories under their belts. Their journey to the Super Bowl has been strong throughout, barring some injury issues partway through the season. Despite their impressive history at the Super Bowl, the 49ers haven’t actually won since 1995, with their previous appearance in 2020 (also against the Chiefs) resulting in a loss. However, their showing throughout the season has given fans confidence as we approach the 11th.

Chiefs

Coach: Andy Reid

Key Players: QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, DT Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 58th Super Bowl as the early underdogs, perhaps surprising to some as this will be their fourth Super Bowl showing in five years. While they’ve only won the event three times, the most recent was just last year, and the one before that was against the 49ers, making this an exciting rematch any fan couldn’t afford to miss. The Chiefs have had a rocky but exciting season, and we’re looking forward to seeing if they can pull through for back-to-back Super Bowl wins, joining the 49ers themselves as one of few teams to achieve such a feat.

FAQs

What is the DraftKings promo code?

The DraftKings welcome bonus doesn’t require a promo code to activate! Just click through and register with our unique link, and the bonus will be automatically applied to your account! With our promo, you can claim $200 in bonus bets when you wager $5 or more on your new account. However, you’ll need to meet all qualifications to claim the bonus.

When is Super Bowl 58?

You can catch the Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 at 6:30PM Eastern Time. It will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Who is performing the Super Bowl halftime show?

In 2024, we can look forward to seeing eight-time Grammy award-winning artist Usher headlining the show. He performed in the Super Bowl with the Black Eyed Peas in 2011, but he’ll be taking center stage this year. Alongside him, confirmed acts include Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day, and Tiësto.

What teams are playing at the Super Bowl?

The teams playing in the Super Bowl 58 will be the Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Are there Taylor Swift betting props?

In the US, especially in Nevada, where Super Bowl 58 is being hosted, the legality of betting doesn’t extend to props made about events off the pitch. While there will undoubtedly be many prop bets on Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl, you won’t find them at most betting sites in the US, including on DraftKings.

