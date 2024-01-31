DraftKings Promo Code February 2024: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets

A new week and a new month of top sporting action has arrived for sports fans in the United States. What better time to get yourself signed up for DraftKings Sportsbook and take advantage of the new customer offer? Register and click to reveal your exclusive promo code to get you $200 in bonus bets + no sweat SGP for placing a qualifying $5.

Keep reading below to find out more about this fantastic opportunity to claim a top offer for yourself, what sporting fixtures are coming up, what important terms and conditions to be aware of, and more!

CLAIM DRAFTKINGS PROMO CODE HERE

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

What is the DraftKings Promo Code in February 2024?

The DraftKings February welcome offer is one of the best around. Exclusive to new customers signing up to the site, create your account to claim $200 in bonus bets. Fill out your details, click to reveal your promo code, and enter this at the site to qualify for the offer. Make a minimum $5 deposit into your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 on any market.

What is even better is that DraftKings will add your $200 in bonus bets straight into your account automatically; there is no need to wait for your bet to settle. Win or lose, you will receive your bonus bets to use to place more wagers on the site.

This is a fantastic offer for keen sports bettors ahead of a jam-packed week and month full of top sporting action. What better time to take advantage of $200 worth of bonus bets to explore what more DraftKings has to offer across its incredible range of sporting markets?

How to Claim DraftKings Promo Code

New customers at DraftKings will be pleased to know that it is super simple to claim this exciting welcome offer from DraftKings. Below, we have provided a step-by-step guide to help you set up your account and claim the offer for yourself.

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings sign-up page. Enter your personal details like your name, address, email, date of birth, etc. Create a unique username and password combination. Sign in to your account and make your first deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first $5 bet on any sport. DraftKings will then instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. Enjoy!

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Sports to Bet on at DraftKings in Week 1 of February 2024

With so much exciting sporting action taking place this week, we have highlighted some of the ones to watch below. Get involved with some of the best NFL, NBA, NHL, UFC, and Golfing action this February.

NFL – Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is just around the corner as the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers. The biggest event on the sporting calendar takes place in Las Vegas, and players at DraftKings can start to place their early bets ahead of the Super Bowl 58 on February 11, 2024.

NBA

An exciting week of NBA action kicks off with the Los Angeles Lakers up against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. With so many more exciting matchups throughout the weekend, NBA fans are in for a treat with Lakers @ Knicks, Suns @ Heat, and Clippers @ Heat.

NHL

Week 1 of February is the start of the highly anticipated NHL All-Star tournament as stars of the game come together across four teams to battle it out in a fantastic weekend of top hockey action. Team Matthews, Team McDavid, Team Hughes, and Team MacKinnon, which team will take the title of All-Star Champions?

UFC

A huge UFC Fight Night takes place this week as middleweight fighters Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov face off. It is a six-fight main card, preluded by a seven-bout preliminary card. Place your bets on all 13 fights at DraftKings.

Golf

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golfing tournament starts this week as the top golfers compete in California. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Viktor Hovland are three of the top players taking part, with 14 of the top 15 playing.

DraftKings Pros and Cons

Below, we have included some of the pros and cons of betting on sport at DraftKings.

Pros Cons Competitive offers State restrictions may apply. Mobile app Fast Withdrawals Top sports betting markets

DraftKings Existing Customer Promos

DraftKings is not only home to some cracking welcome offers for new customers but also home to some competitive existing customer offers. We have looked at some of the most popular below.

Progressive Parlays

Win even if every leg of your parlay bet doesn’t hit. Exclusive to the DraftKings mobile app, download now to claim your progressive parlays offer.

Dynasty Rewards

DraftKings’ exclusive rewards program is for returning and consistent customers. Earn tier credits, elevate your tier status, and receive VIP treatment when playing at the site.

Jackpot Pools

Make your selections by the start of the pool for your chance to win the Jackpot. The Jackpot will be paid out to users who get all 15 questions correct. If multiple users get them correct, the $10,000 will be split evenly among all of the players.

Terms and Conditions of DraftKings Promo Code

First-time DraftKings Sportsbook customers only

Make a deposit of $5+ into your Sportsbook account

Place a wager of $5+ on any sport between 01/08/2024 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and 02/11/2024 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Your first placed wager of $5+ will be your qualifying wager

You will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of the outcome of your qualifying wager

Bonus paid as eight (8) $25 Bonus Bets

Bonus Bets valid for seven (7) days. For the avoidance of doubt, the seven (7) day completion period is measured as 168 hours from the time the Bonus Bets are placed in the customer’s Sportsbook account. Failure to use the Bonus Bets will void the award

Bonus Bet amount is not included in any returns or winnings

Bonus Bet also not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and non-refundable

Bonus Bet cannot be used as qualifying wager

One (1) qualifying wager per customer

All paid wagers qualify

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WY (18+) or WV.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

What is the DraftKings Sign-Up Bonus for February 2024?

The February DraftKings sign-up bonus is $200 in bonus bets when you place any $5 sports bet.

What is the DraftKings Promo Code?

To reveal your exclusive DraftKings promo code, click the link above.

How does the DraftKings sign-up promo work?

Register for an account at DraftKings and deposit $5+ into your DraftKings Sportsbook account. Then, instantly place a bet of $5+ on any market to receive $200 in bonus bets.

Which states is DraftKings legal in?

DraftKings sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.