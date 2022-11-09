Double-digit growth from Studios drives ITV’s revenue up to £2.5bn

By:

ITV Studios’ double-digit growth has driven ITV’s 6 per cent increase in total revenue for nine months ended September, the company announced. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

ITV Studios’ double-digit growth has driven ITV’s 6 per cent increase in total revenue for nine months ended September, the company announced. 

The broadcaster‘s external revenue was £2.5bn, while non-advertising income went up 13 per cent to £1.6bn. 

ITV Studios delivered a 16 per cent increase in revenue to £1.4bn, as the unit continues to grow ahead of the market with a range of fan-favourite programmes such as Hell’s Kitchen and The Voice. 

“While we remain mindful of the macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty there’s strong operational momentum across both our Studios and Media & Entertainment divisions, as we continue to build a resilient, diversified business that can take advantage of the global growth in the demand for quality content and the desire of advertisers for both mass reach and data-led addressable advertising, targeting millions of UK viewers,” said chief executive Carolyn McCall. 

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.