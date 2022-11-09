Double-digit growth from Studios drives ITV’s revenue up to £2.5bn

ITV Studios’ double-digit growth has driven ITV’s 6 per cent increase in total revenue for nine months ended September, the company announced. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

ITV Studios’ double-digit growth has driven ITV’s 6 per cent increase in total revenue for nine months ended September, the company announced.

The broadcaster‘s external revenue was £2.5bn, while non-advertising income went up 13 per cent to £1.6bn.

ITV Studios delivered a 16 per cent increase in revenue to £1.4bn, as the unit continues to grow ahead of the market with a range of fan-favourite programmes such as Hell’s Kitchen and The Voice.

“While we remain mindful of the macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty there’s strong operational momentum across both our Studios and Media & Entertainment divisions, as we continue to build a resilient, diversified business that can take advantage of the global growth in the demand for quality content and the desire of advertisers for both mass reach and data-led addressable advertising, targeting millions of UK viewers,” said chief executive Carolyn McCall.