Dominic Raab: 13 Britons onboard first international civilian flight out of Kabul

Thirteen British citizens were among those on the first international civilian flight out of Afghanistan since US troops left, the Foreign Office has said.

The Qatar Airways flight landed in the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday, with some 113 passengers onboard, according to Reuters.

A second flight is due in Doha on Friday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab thanked Qatar for facilitating the flight carrying 13 British nationals to safety.

“We expect the Taliban to keep to their commitment to allow safe passage for those who want to leave,” the minister added.

Other nationalities including Germans, Hungarians and Canadians were believed to be onboard the plane.