Distribution of water purifying chemicals hit by driver shortages

There have been distribution problems in water firms’ chemical supply chain but water organisations stressed there were no shortages of chemicals.

Water companies have been given the green light to temporarily reduce the amount of chemicals used to purify waste water.

The Environment Agency notified firms it was permitting “a temporary reduction in the dosage used to treat waste water” after distribution issues.

A spokesperson for Water UK said: “We are currently experiencing some disruption to the supply in England of ferric sulphate, a chemical used at some drinking and waste water treatment sites.

“This will not affect the supply of drinking water. As a precaution, however, we are monitoring the situation due to the use of ferric sulphate in some waste treatment works.

“We are working closely with government and our chemical suppliers to ensure disruption is minimised.”

The body said the issue had arisen because of a shortage of HGV drivers and said there was no shortage of ferric sulphate in factories.

The government stressed the move was “strictly time-limited” and there were measures in place to mitigate any environmental risks.

“The most sensitive and high-risk watercourses will not be affected and any company planning to make use of this short-term measure must first agree its use with the Environment Agency, which will be checking compliance,” a government spokesperson added.

A shortfall of around 100,000 HGV drivers has impacted sectors from retail to hospitality in recent weeks as bosses have warned of empty shelves and reduced menus in the run up to Christmas.