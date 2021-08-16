Disappointment for holidaymakers as Tui cancels flights to Spain and Italy

Travel firm Tui has cancelled holidays to hotspot destinations including Turkey, Italy and Malta as coronavirus restrictions continue.

Flights have been cancelled into the autumn.

The holiday firm will not offer Tui flights to Malta and certain parts of Italy – Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria – or holidays in Almeria and Girona in Spain until October 31.

Holidays to Cancun, Mexico, Naples, Italy, and India were also cancelled until August 31.

Holidays to green and amber list destinations going ahead include the Balearics – Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca – and the Canaries – including Tenerife and Gran Canaria – and Malta with non-Tui flights.

The Hanover-based company said it would not be offering holidays to red list destinations or any countries where Brits would be required to quarantine on arrival.

A spokesperson said: “If we need to cancel holidays because of updated government guidance, or after reviewing our holiday programme, we will contact customers and aim to give at least seven days advance notice.”

Full refunds will be offered to customers or they will be offered a booking incentive to change their holiday to a later date.

The firm said last week it had 4.2m people booked for the summer period in total as it reported its first cash positive quarter since the start of the pandemic.

It posted a €670m (£564.3m) loss for the period, on revenue of €650m.