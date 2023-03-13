Direct Line profits tumble over £400m as winter cold snap and inflation hit insurer’s bottom line

Direct Line said challenging economic conditions were likely to impact profits during 2023

Direct Line has posted a loss for the year as the insurance group said it was unable to navigate a tough economic climate and poor weather conditions as “effectively” as it would have wished.

During the full year 2022, the listed firm, which specialises in car, home and pet insurance, made an operating profit of £20.6m.

This compared to £581.1m in 2021, as the group blame hikes in motor claims inflation and challenging investment markets.

As inflation battered businesses across the UK, Direct Line said its pre-tax profits were £45.1m, compared to £446m in 2021.

December’s winter freeze resulted in £95m of claims costs as prolonged periods of sub-zero temperatures remained across Scotland and North West England.

Direct Line said its 2023 earnings are expected to be impacted by “higher than assumed claims inflation on UK motor businesses written during 2022 and in early 2023, alongside the continued economic uncertainty.f

It comes as the group is also battling some internal struggles following the resignation of its former chief Penny James in January.

James joined the general insurance firm as chief financial officer in 2017 and became chief executive in May 2019 – however announced her departure at the start of this year.

Jon Greenwood, who was Direct Line’s chief commercial officer, has stepped in as acting chief executive officer until a permanent replacement is found.

Greenwood, said: “2022 was a tough year for Direct Line Group. Motor and Home market conditions were challenging, with high claims inflation and regulatory reforms creating substantial headwinds for the business, and we did not navigate these challenges as effectively as we would have wished. Exceptional weather and difficult investment markets also significantly impacted our results.”

He continued: “Motor, in particular, was affected by high claims inflation, which remained ahead of our expectations throughout the year, as well as the impact of regulatory changes. We have taken pricing actions that will support restoration of margins in Motor and mitigate the impact of further claims inflation. We have also accelerated a range of other actions including deploying additional resources in Motor.”

