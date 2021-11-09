Direct Line boss warns of 'volatile' pricing in new year amid sturdy third quarter

Direct Line’s boss has warned that insurance prices could become “volatile” as the UK’s financial watchdog imposes fresh regulations in the first few months of the new year.

The group pulled in £857.1m in its third quarter, just 0.7 per cent higher than in the same quarter a year prior, which was buoyed by growth in its commercial and green flag rescue divisions.

Direct Line also saw £7.5m worth of weather event claims, but the claims in home and commercial are estimated at £20m for the whole year, ducking below the insurer’s annual budget assumption of £69m for 2021.

“We have made strong progress in executing our strategy and have begun to see improved pricing competitiveness in Motor as a result of the capability delivered by our new platform,” CEO Penny James said.

“We are also on track to implement the FCA’s new pricing practices regulations at the start of next year. Whilst market pricing in the first few months of 2022 is likely to be volatile as the market resets, our brands, customer focus and diversified business model mean we remain confident.”

The group has launched an electric vehicle (EV) proposition to help with the UK’s EV push amid a sturdy quarter.

Karl Morris, director of financials at Edison Group, said: “Interestingly we note that the company has not disclosed its solvency ratio that was 195 per cent at H121 (target range 140 per cent to 180 per cent) but we expect that this will have remained at the top end or above target range that should support its sector leading yield of over eight per cent.

“In general, sell side analysts remain bullish on Direct line (five Buys, two Holds and no sell recommendations) despite the shares being down 11 per cent to £2.88 year to date.”