Digital push at Sun owner News UK lifts revenue, but profits lag

The results reflect a broader strategy shift across News UK

News UK has reported higher revenues as it continues to shift towards digital publishing, though its latest accounts show profits remain relatively constrained.

Turnover for the Murdoch empire rose to £106.9m in the year to June 2025, up from £97.9m, while pre-tax profit increased to £2.8m, from £928,000.

The business, which forms part of News Corp, sits at the centre of the group’s UK publishing operations, supporting titles like The Sun and The Times as they transition further away from print.

Digital growth comes with higher costs

The results reflect a broader strategy shift across News UK, where subscription growth and digital expansion are increasingly driving revenues.

The Times has continued to build its paying subscriber base, while The Sun is refining its hybrid model of ad and paid content after returning to a partially paywalled model.

Elsewhere, the group has also expanded its presence in audio, video and streaming, and is investing more heavily in data, AI and platform development.

However, it looks like those gains are being offset by the cost of transformation, with gross profit having stood at £2.6m during that period.

A large share of revenue appears to have been absorbed by operating expenses like tech investment and the ongoing costs of maintaining print infrastructure.

The accounts also show that the business remains closely integrated with the wider group, with revenues including internal charges linked to supporting broader News UK operations.

The update comes as News Corp’s UK arm enters a more stable phase following last year’s resolution of its ownership structure which secured the future of its newspaper assets under Lachlan Murdoch.