Digital Control Room: Keeping Online Content Compliant

Digital Control Room has designed the first and only platform that automatically monitors companies’ online content on a global scale to ensure it remains compliant at all times.

The shift to digital has resulted in an explosion of online content, meaning that companies need to be more vigilant than ever in ensuring such content always remains compliant with statutory regulations, industry codes of practice and company policies – not only at time of publication but for as long as it remains online.

This is particularly important in highly-regulated sectors such as financial services, legal and pharmaceuticals where local customisation, re-purposing, or inadvertent use of outdated material can quickly lead to non-compliance and expose the company to significant, but avoidable risk.

To meet this need, Digital Control Room has developed intelligent scanning technology that automatically and regularly scans an organisation’s entire web presence, penetrating thousands of web pages, PDFs and image files at lightning speed. It examines a company’s live content and alerts them to non-compliant, outdated, duplicate or unauthorised material, enabling them to take immediate action. The system can also track version history, enabling full auditability and global oversight of online risk.

Automated audits are accurate and fast, slashing manual review times by up to 85% (from 6 months to just 1 month) while repeatability delivers lasting confidence and regulatory peace of mind. As such, Digital Control Room provides an automated, vital line of defence, giving organisations full visibility and control of all published content – across all markets and languages – enabling them to maintain accuracy, enhance compliance and reduce risk.

On winning the Innovation award in the King’s Awards for Enterprise scheme, founder and CEO Stephen Hickey commented: ‘I am honoured that Digital Control Room has won a King’s Award for Enterprise as it provides global recognition of our team’s ability and dedication to delivering valuable, leading-edge technology alongside quality customer service’.

He continued: ‘We are also proud to have become a valued provider in the financial, legal and pharmaceutical sectors and would like to thank each and every customer for providing the opportunity to work together and enable us to receive this major award’

Digital Control Room’s global clients include Visa, PwC, Eversheds Sutherland, AstraZeneca and Sanofi and, in addition to being the 2025 King’s Award Innovation recipient, the company is the current holder of the Pharmaceutical Marketing Society’s Gold Award for Pharma Technology Impact. For more information, visit their website.

www.digitalcontrolroom.com