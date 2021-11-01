Diesel prices set spooky new record on Halloween

Diesel prices across the UK have hit 147.94p on Halloween, setting a scary new record after surpassing April 2012’s record of 147.93p.

Data from British automotive service company RAC have revealed that prices for a litre of diesel have gone up 30p in a year, with costs for a full tank hiking from £65 to £81.

Even though the main reason for the spike is the two-folding of oil prices, diesel prices are also affected by the increase in costs of biodiesel, as it currently makes up 10 per cent of what drivers buy at forecourts.

Compared to a year ago, the cost of biodiesel has gone up from 7p to 16p, while pure diesel has doubled from 20p to 40p.

“While this isn’t unexpected as petrol has already hit a new record price, it’s still another body blow to drivers and businesses across the country who were already struggling to cope with rising prices,” said RAC spokesperson Simon Williams.

“As well as hitting household budgets this will have a knock-on effect on the price we pay for goods and services as diesel is very much the fuel of business and, as such, will contribute further to inflation.”

The diesel records came on the same day petrol prices peaked at 144.35p, after surpassing April 2012’s records last week.