Deliveroo supports Notting Hill Carnival with limited edition patties

Deliveroo is launching a range of limited edition patties to support the return of the cancelled Notting Hill Carnival in 2022.

The delivery giant is teaming up with four of the festival’s ambassadors to roll out patties which are inspired by the Carnival’s history. The themed treats will be available to customers in London and Manchester over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Carnival has been cancelled for the second year in a row after going ahead every August since the first street festival took place in 1966.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 25 2019: Revellers and paraders attend the Notting Hill carnival on August 25, 2019, the last time the festival was able to go ahead (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

In 2019, the Carnival was attended by 2.5 million party-goers, 40,000 performers and 9,000 police officers.

The festival’s youngest Ambassador, 13-year-old A’sha Morris, has taken part in Notting Hill Carnival Mass since she was just four months old and has been a member of the junior steel band since she was five.

A’sha Morris, the festival’s youngest ambassador inspired a patty featuring a headdress. She said: “My favourite part of carnival is wearing my costume, the bigger and brighter the better, that is what carnival is to me.”

Three more patties have been designed in collaboration with festival ambassadors including Trinidadian-born Chef Hasan, activist Fiona Compton and Shakka, a singer and songwriter of Dominican heritage.

Festival ambassador, Chef Hasan, holds up a Notting Hill Carnival inspired patty. Hasan, brings Jerk Chicken to the streets of Notting Hill, where he’s been serving up food as a street vendor for years.

Matthew Phillip, executive director at Notting Hill Carnival welcomed the initiative.

He said: “This year we want to focus on 2022 and beyond, so we are delighted to be working with Deliveroo on its campaign to raise money for the Carnival Development Fund that will directly benefit all individuals who are impacted by Carnival.”

Proceeds raised from patty sales will be donated to help keep Notting Hill Carnival going in 2022.

Read more: Notting Hill Carnival: Celebration cancelled for the second year running