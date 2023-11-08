Debt charity uses podcast to pressure government ahead of Autumn Statement

Appearing on Following the Rules, Stepchange spoke of what should be addressed in the autumn statement to ease the cost of living crisis.

Debt charity Stepchange has used the financial services podcast Following the Rules to call on the government ahead of the Autumn Statement as the cost of living crisis continues.

Head of policy research and public affairs at Stephchange, Peter Tutton, discussed three major pillars he believes should be discussed in the Autumn Statement: renters reform bill, consumer credit, and safety nets.

“They’re some… small things that could happen in the autumn statement that don’t have a huge amount of cost,” Peter told Following the Rules.

“The fiscal pressures on government don’t mean that there’s nothing that can be done to reduce the pressures on households.”

Despite the positive impact of ending no-fault evictions, Tutton spoke of his concern about the charity’s clients who are in the private rented sector, which is about a third of them.

“What we’ve seen is with the cost-of-living crisis, many of our clients, because of the lack of social housing, increasingly look like social tenants in terms of their low income households or people who are unable to work,” he added.

Consumer debt is a large part of the UK debt story, Tutton explained, leaning in on the statement that there’s a large amount of people borrowing.

“So about half of renters say they’re using credit to keep up with rent, about seven million people using credit to keep up with bills.”

With the Autumn Statement due to take place at the end of the month, Tutton questioned whether safety nets will remain in place or be budgeted for.

He added: “There’s some real concerns where people need to draw on support because their work by itself isn’t enough to pay for the increased cost of living, where that support is not working to stop people falling into debt.

“There’s some issues there as well, about the temporary nature of crisis support. Things like the household support fund, which is a localized discretionary pot that people can access for help from local government.

“Will that be maintained after next April? We hope so, but it probably needs to be better funded.”

The government did not immediately respond to City A.M. for comment.