Debate: Should MPs be allowed to have a second job?

Gerard B Lyons, Business Researcher at the Centre for Policy Studies,

says YES

MPs having second jobs need not be synonymous with lobbying: instead, it can lead to better policy formulation. It goes without saying that the roles of the independent commission for standards and the House of Commons committee on standards are vital – and central to rooting out sleaze.

Equally, the Government was wrong to intervene in the Paterson case. However, it would be the wrong conclusion to draw that MPs having second jobs is the issue per se. While tight rules are needed, having a wide range of skills, a diversity of thought, different sector insights, and a broad knowledge base can lead to more informed debates and increase the House’s expertise. This leads to the creation of better policy.

As Lord Nolan, then Chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, stated: “a Parliament composed entirely of full-time professional politicians would not serve the best interests of democracy.”

Ellie Mae O’Hagan, the Director for the Centre for Labour and Social Studies, says NO

Forget the hypotheticals: look at the current jobs MPs are currently doing. According to the Yorkshire Post, the majority of the 16 most well-remunerated MPs from second jobs earned their money from consultancy gigs at investment firms, banks and large corporations.

Simply put, if companies like these are shelling out five or six figure sums to MPs, it’s not for the benefit of the public, but for the benefit of these companies.

Owen Paterson is just the most recent example. Conservative MP John Hayes, who has earned £150,000 in three years from an oil company, compared climate activism to “Radical Islam” just 6 months before Cop26. Nonsense about second jobs providing MPs with work experience can’t obscure the truth: allowing MPs to have second jobs creates huge opportunities for them to enrich themselves by selling political access.

No one who values basic democratic norms can support it.