The World Economic Forum at Davos is focusing on sustainability this year. US President Donald Trump is set to make a special address, despite his impeachment beginning in the Senate. Environmental activist Greta Thunberg hosts a panel session.

10.17am: Klaus Schwab welcomes leaders to Davos 2020 with opening address

The executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, has welcomed business leaders and politicians to Davos 2020 in his opening address.

Schwab said that leaders have realised businesses are not just economic entities but social organisms. “We cannot be complacent, we must give the concept of stakeholder response meaning in real life.”

He said that environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria must become an integral part of auditing and reporting.

Echoing environmental activist Greta Thunberg’s earlier remarks at a panel session, Schwab said: “The world is in a state of emergency… We do not want to face continued political and economic disintegration. We do not want to reach the tipping point of irreversibility of climate change.”

Schwab was adamant that the Davos spirit is to accept and respect different voices and to jointly look at solutions. He specifically mentioned the need to listen to “young and diverse voices”.

Schwab is the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum at Davos. The forum is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.

Simonetta Sommaruga, president of the Swiss Confederation, also warned about the danger of climate change.

She told the hall: “The world is on fire. The rainforest is burning in the Amazon, bushfires are raging in Australia. The consequences for humans and nature are disastrous.”

She called on politicians and business leaders to take action and not just “leave it to the firefighters.”

Sommaruga said: “We need the private sector to act on biodiversity and climate protection. We need politicians to take action in their own country and internationally … so global warming is stopped.”

9.33am: Young activists address Davos 2020

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has called on leaders at Davos 2020 to listen to young people about the climate.

Addressing a panel session entitled “Forging a sustainable path towards a common future”, the 17-year-old said: “The science and voice of young people is not the centre of the conversation, but it needs to be.”

Thunberg spoke about the 18 months since she started her climate strike, saying that it had started an “alliance of movements”.

In August 2019 Thunberg sailed across the Atlantic Ocean from Plymouth to New York in order to attend the UN Climate Action Summit.

She said: “People are more aware now. It feels like the climate and environment is a hot topic now, thanks to young people pushing.”

Thunberg cited the IPCC report on climate change from 2018, which reported there are only a few years left to act if there’s a 67 per cent chance of keeping the global temperature rise to below 1.5 per cent.

“I’ve been repeating these numbers at nearly every speech I’ve given for the last 18 months.”

Thunberg spoke alongside three other young activists, including Autumn Peltier, chief water commissioner for the Anishinabek nation of indigenous people in Canada.

Peltier has been advocating for water conservation since she was eight years old. She said “If you have an idea, or a solution, or a way you can help us, just do it.”

Eighteen-year-old Natasha Mwansa criticised the media who focus on stories for a couple of days and then drop them. Journalists should use their power to “bring us hope”.

The World Economic Forum has invited 10 teenagers to Davos. Among them is Irish teenager Fionn Ferreira, who has created a solution for preventing micro plastics reaching the ocean.

The WEF is celebrating its 50th anniversary and the theme for this year’s forum is “stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable world”.

One of the seven key themes up for discussion at the conference is “How to save the planet”. Despite this, key business leaders and politicians are expected to travel by plane.