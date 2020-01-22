Davos 2020 day two live: Sajid Javid and Ursula von der Leyen to speak

Please manually refresh this page for our latest Davos 2020 updates.

The World Economic Forum at Davos is focusing on climate change this year. Today, Chancellor Sajid Javid will speak on a panel on the future of financial markets. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will address the world and Prince Charles will make a special address on sustainability.

9.15am: Javid to address future of financial markets at Davos 2020

Sajid Javid will today discuss the future of financial markets alongside US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and UBS chairman Axel Weber.

The panel is set to discuss how financial markets can be more resilient in the face of technological disruption and systemic shifts.

Before becoming an MP in 2009, Javid was head of Deutsche Bank’s credit trading, equity convertibles, commodities and private equity in Asia.

In December Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned all cabinet ministers from attending Davos, to focus on “delivering for the people”. The chancellor is the only member of the government to attend.

Javid is expected to stay at the summit today and tomorrow but head home earlier than expected to attend cabinet meetings.

Prince Charles will also arrive at Davos today to launch his new initiative, the Sustainable Markets Council (SMC). He is said to be arriving at the summit in an electric car.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, will also make speeches today.

Yesterday, President Trump blasted climate activists as “prophets of doom” in his keynote speech at Davos 2020. Activist Greta Thunberg scoffed at Trump’s commitment to the one trillion trees initiative.

She said: “Our house is still on fire. Your inaction is fuelling the flames by the hour.”