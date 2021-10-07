Dairy farmers cry over spilt milk as tens of thousands of litres destroyed amid driver shortages

Dairy farmers have had to pour tens of thousands of litres of milk down the drain thanks to the HGV driver shortage.

One farmer told Sky News he had had no option but to pour 40,000 litres of milk away over the past couple of months after there were no drivers available for collection.

The anonymous dairy farmer said he has only ever had to get rid of milk loads two or three times in 45 years because of poor weather.

He said: “It’s cutting, it’s emotionally draining when you’re producing milk and at the end of the day you have to pull the plug and it has to go.”

Luckily, consumers have yet to see the impact of supplies being destroyed, thanks to the amount of milk produced by British farmers.

Farmers will feel the impact of wastage very quickly, one trade body added.

“The global supply chain hasn’t fully returned to normal following the pandemic, and the shortage of HGV drivers is now adding to this problem, which is why we are seeing such an impact. ,” Peter Alvis, chairman of the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) said.

Avoid panic buying, consumers told

Only a “small number of farmers” had been forced to dispose milk because of the shortage, Alvis added,

“It is hard to put a number on the exact number of farmers affected, but at the moment, we believe it is only affecting a few producers.

“As many dairy farmers do not make a profit on their milk or only a minimal margin, any minor knocks are felt very quickly.

“That said, milk and dairy products are still making it through to the supermarket shelves, so it is important consumers continue to shop normally to avoid any shortage situations seen at the start of the pandemic when panic buying occurred,” he said.

Dairy farmers are not the only part of the farm-to-fork supply chain to have been hit hard by staff shortages.

Pig farmers said they had been forced to begin the UK’s first cull of healthy animals since records began thanks to a shortage of butchers.

Farmers said they had to cull animals on their farms to avoid spilling over the legal limits for stocking density.

“Those pigs, when you ate them, were not alive. I’ve got to break it to you,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in response to a journalist’s question about the issue at Conservative party conference.