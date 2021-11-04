Currys announces £75m buyback scheme after lockdown needs push sales

Currys has announced a £75m buyback for shareholders after strong sales driven by shoppers’ lockdown needs.

In interim results published on Thursday, the tech retailer said UK and Ireland sales were up 11 per cent compared to 2019, before the pandemic struck. Growth in electricals was offset by an anticipated drop in mobile sales.

Overall, group trading had remained robust for the first half of the year as sales shot up 15 per cent on a like-for-like basis compared to 2019.

The company opted to stick with its full year profit guidance.

A tranche of £75m of shares are to be repurchased over the next twelve months, the company said.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said the confidence the retailer showed towards its peak festive trading season was “testament to its ability to manage supply chain challenges and labour shortages.”

However, the retailer faced the obstacle that demand from remote workers for computer equipment would drop, as the return to the office gains pace and most home workers are kitted out by now, Mould said.

What’s more, people who “got seriously into their gaming during lockdown will gradually evaporate as we return to a ‘new normal,” the analyst added.

Another challenge for the firm is that shoppers are feeling the cost of living increase with food and fuel prices rising.

The brand also announced a partnership with Uber, which will see shoppers able to order electrical goods to their door in around 30 minutes.

Mould added: “Whether there is quite the same demand for this type of service when it comes to electrical goods is an open question, unlike food and convenience goods where Tesco’s recent agreement with German ‘dark store’ delivery specialist reflects part of a wider trend.”

Shares were up almost nine per cent on Thursday afternoon.