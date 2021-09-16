Crypto.com enters esports deal with Fnatic

London-based esports brand Fnatic has announced a multi-year partnership deal with the Crypto.com exchange worth $15m (£10.9m).

The 5-year partnership will open up cryptocurrency payment options for Fnatic fans and see the esports company launch digital products, including NFTs. The Crypto.com logo will be featured on Fnatic jersey’s.

Fnatic CEO, Sam Mathews, called the partnership “ground-breaking.”

“Fnatic boasts one of the most connected, involved and supportive fan bases in the world and this landmark deal with Crypto.com allows us to further cater to their everyday needs,” he said. “As cryptocurrency becomes a mainstream payment method, there’s never been a better time to help our fans make smarter, healthier and future-proof cryptocurrency decisions.”

The deal adds to Crypto.com’s rapidly expanding portfolio of sports partners, which includes leading brands such as UFC, Formula 1®, Lega Serie A, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1, the Montreal Canadiens and Paris Saint-Germain.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said, “we’re really excited to launch a fully integrated partnership with Fnatic, which marks a milestone for our industry.”

As well as having 10 million customers worldwide, Crypto.com also boasts the world’s most popular crypto card, which is available in more than 30 countries around the world. It is also a top ten finance app on both the App Store and Google Play.

Read more: Esports brand Fnatic launches crowdfunding campaign after raising $10m