England and Wales record highest Covid deaths since March

Data published today shows that England and Wales recorded 571 Covid-related deaths in the week ending August 13, the highest in five months.

According to data from the ONS the figure is the highest since the week ending March 26 when coronavirus was mentioned on 719 death certificates.

In the week ending August 13, Covid-related deaths accounted for 5.5 per cent of all deaths with 10,372 fatalities registered in total – up 14 per cent compared to the five year average.

Covid related deaths climbed by 8 per cent compared to the previous week when 527 deaths were recorded.

The figure was lower than the equivalent week in 2020 when 963 Covid-related deaths were recorded in week 32 despite cases being dramatically higher than the same period a year ago.

While the weekly average for new Covid cases topped 1,000 in mid-August 2020 the figure approached 30,000 in the week ending August 13 2021.

The figures suggest that cases rising much faster than fatalities which are being kept in check by the success of the vaccine rollout.

Over 76 per cent of the adult population receive two doses of the vaccine saving an estimated 95,200 lives, preventing 82,100 hospitalisations and 23.9 million infections in England alone.

Read more: Covid related deaths at highest level since April