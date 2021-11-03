Covid-19 cases fall nearly 18 per cent reducing restriction fears

Fears of a return to restrictions have ebbed away after new data showed Covid-19 cases have fallen by almost 18 per cent week-on-week.

Reported cases on November 2 fell to 33,865, a sharp decrease from the 40,954 tally on October 26.

Both numbers are also well below the July and October Covid-19 peaks of over 50,000 cases per day.

The developments will be a welcome surprise for the government, as Health Secretary Savid Javid has previously warned that daily cases could breach six figures this winter.

It also follows pressure from the Labour Party for the government to enact Plan B measures – which includes advice to work from home, mandatory vaccine passports, and compulsory mask wearing indoors.

Last week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said there is no immediate need to implement Plan B to tackle the pandemic in the UK.

He believed the data did not report such a significant shift towards restrictive measures.

However, Sir Jeremy Farrar has quit the SAGE advisory group after his calls for a ‘vaccine plus’ strategy, requiring more mask wearing, testing, and ventilation were not approved by the government.