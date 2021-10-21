Letters: The cost (and profit) of going green

Re: Green Revolution, costs apply, October 19]



The front page “ Green Revolution * Costs apply “ missed out one main point . Opportunities apply too.

The City and business globally have been working on the step change required for decades. Many of these innovations are being led by UK plc. This will create and secure jobs.

Yes, change won’t be easy and we must fight to remain a relatively low tax , low regulation economy. But the status quo isn’t an option, even the biggest sceptics admit it.

Business not the public sector must continue to lead the Green revolution. I look forward to seeing many City A.M. readers at Cop26.

Tony Devenish AM

Re, Boris Johnson won because people were tired of Brexit – bringing it back won’t help him, October18]



I would not agree that very many of those who had voted Remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum supported Boris Johnson’s “get Brexit done” plan at the 2019 general election because they just wanted to stop hearing about the issue.

Wanting to stop Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister was a much more powerful motive.

The choice between Johnson and Corbyn was a consequence of the absurdly primitive “first past the post” voting system, rather than our having a proportional (or better still preferential) system like most other countries.

When it comes to electing a government that will tax and spend some 40 per cent of the entire economy, we have the worst conceivable voting system.

Andy Thompson