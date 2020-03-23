Another 10 FTSE-listed firms announced a coronavirus-fuelled dividend cut today to bring the total loss of investor income so far this year to £1.5bn.

The pace of dividend cuts is accelerating as coronavirus wreaks havoc on world economies. In March 32 companies suspended their dividends, according to investment fund AJ Bell. That compares to three in February and only two in January.

It represents a big blow to savers and portfolio builders as interest rates on cash have hit historic lows.

Travel operators Go-Ahead and Stagecoach announced dividend cuts this morning of £13m and £22.3m respectively, as restrictions on travel hurt transport stocks

Stagecoach, which saw a 50 per cent drop in pensioner bus fares during the outbreak, said it was “unlikely” it would pay any more dividends for the current financial year.

Go-Ahead had planned to pay 30.17p per share but today suspended that until “there is greater clarity on the impact of Covid-19”.

But Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said investors are relieved over the dividend cuts. He pointed to Kingfisher, which is trading up 8.16 per cent today despite a dividend cut of £158m.

The B&Q owner revealed the cut but said it is keeping its stores in the UK open despite temporarily shutting shops in France and Spain. It is also bolstering its online home delivery and click and collect capacity.

“If a dividend cut is part of the near-term price that must be paid to ensure a firm’s long-term survival or avoid a major rights issue or debt-for-equity swap, then investors may well come to accept it, even if the loss of the precious payments is a big blow,” Mould said.

ITV’s shareholders seemed less pleased today. Shares in the broadcaster fell nearly eight per cent as it scrapped its 8p a share dividend. ITV had committed to keeping it intact just a few weeks ago.

Further coronavirus dividend cuts to come

Analysts warned the number of coronavirus dividend cuts will only increase as the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak worsens in the UK.

Giles Coghlan, currency analyst at forex trader HYCM, told City A.M.: “We can expect a further flurry of dividend cuts, downward earnings revisions and closures in the entertainment and hospitality sectors.”

Helal Miah, investment research analyst at The Share Centre, predicted some big names announcing dividend cuts over the next few months. Those could include BP, Shell and some of the big banks.

“Even before the price collapse in oil, BP and Shell were relatively stretched and paying out fairly hefty dividends compared to earnings,” Miah said. Earlier today, Shell announced it is cutting back on capital expenditure and halting its share buyback programme.

“Given the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announcement [to suspend results for two weeks] we won’t be getting full-year results but what may happen is some companies announcing dividend cuts separately,” Miah said.

The financial watchdog said: “The unprecedented events of the last couple of weeks mean that the basis on which companies are reporting and planning is changing rapidly.”

Coronavirus dividend cuts so far:

Date Company Dividend cut/deferral 23-Mar-20 Bonhill £300,000 23-Mar-20 Go-Ahead £13m 23-Mar-20 Stagecoach £22.3m 23-Mar-20 Aggreko £46.5m 23-Mar-20 Colefax £300,000 23-Mar-20 IWG £41.8m 23-Mar-20 Card Factory (2nd) £21.9m 23-Mar-20 N Brown £12m 23-Mar-20 ITV £216.2m 23-Mar-20 Kingfisher £158m 20-Mar-20 Marks & Spencer £132.6m 20-Mar-20 InterContinental Hotels £120.4m 20-Mar-20 Travis Perkins £83.2m 20-Mar-20 Johnson Service £8.7m 20-Mar-20 JD Wetherspoon £4.2m 19-Mar-20 Crest Nicholson £56m 19-Mar-20 Playtech £33.9m 19-Mar-20 Elementis £26m 19-Mar-20 NewRiver Reit £16.5m 19-Mar-20 PPHE Hotel £8.5m 19-Mar-20 Portmieirion £3.1m 19-Mar-20 Gym Group £1.6m 19-Mar-20 Shepherd Neame £900,000 18-Mar-20 MicroFocus £165.1m 18-Mar-20 McCarthy &Stone £18.8m 18-Mar-20 Marston’s £17.8m 18-Mar-20 Restaurant Group £12.4m 17-Mar-20 Shoe Zone £4m 16-Mar-20 William Hill £46.7m 11-Mar-20 Costain £12.3m 11-Mar-20 Dignity £12.2m 10-Mar-20 John Menzies £12.2m 26-Feb-20 McColl’s Retail £700,000 25-Feb-20 Hammerson £91.2m 12-Feb-20 INTU £62.3m 30-Jan-20 Renishaw £5.1m 09-Jan-20 Card Factory £17.1m TOTAL £1.506bn

Source: AJ Bell

