COP26 shows importance of face to face events above 'endless Zoom meetings'

The business conference industry is hopeful the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) will inspire firms to gather in-person once more.

More than 120 world leaders have gathered together to discuss global warming in Glasgow this month.

The gathering is hoped to inspire further confidence in mass organised events, which have seen a “steady” recovery, according to Diane Waldron, head of sales at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster.

“The very fact it is going ahead as a face to face event shows the importance of face to face and how that can’t be replicated by online events,” Waldron said,

“I do think it’s a really important event for all sorts of reasons but also because all these people have the confidence to attend an in-person event and that can only be a positive.”

Since the easing of Covid capacity restrictions this summer, many conferences have finally been held after almost two years of delays.

“We are definitely seeing some confidence return to the market and desire for face to face rather than endless Zoom meetings,” Waldron added.

The QEII centre has operated a vaccine passport system since July with only a “handful” of people turning up without either a negative rapid Covid test or proof of vaccination.

“People have been overwhelmingly compliant. Our belief is for venues up to 2,000 delegates, it’s manageable. We support it if it’s something that gives confidence to people and helps rebuild confidence,” Waldron said.

However other venues are worried about the legal enforcement of such checks.

Vaccination passports alone would require significant additional investment and resource at a time when the events industry has only just started its recovery,” Simon Mills, chief commercial officer at ExCeL London, said

The centre had welcomed more than 550,000 domestic and international visitors to over 30 events since reopening with “extensive measures” in place.

Under leaked government proposals, vaccine checks would be required at indoor settings with 500 or more attendees.