Customer demand drives Aston Martin to third quarter recovery

Luxury sports car manufacturer Aston Martin has seen its year-to-date revenues almost treble, rising 173 per cent to £736.4m.

Rising wholesales, driven by customer demand as the economy recovers from the pandemic, has led the company into a positive adjusted EBITDA position.

It has enjoyed a £190m improvement on last year’s totals, as the adjusted EBITDA recovered from minus £117.6 to £72.3m in 2021.

The company has now delivered over 2,100 DBX cars this year, the Aston Martin’s freshly unveiled sports utility vehicle, with plans to further ramp up production at its factory in St Athan.

Aston Martin is still reporting an operating loss and significant net debt, but its position has started to show signs of progress despite increased investment in marketing.

It is now showing an operating loss of £68.2m compared to £229.1m year to date in 2020, and its net debt has decreased from £868.5m to £808.6m.

