Concerns were flagged over £500,000 donation to Conservatives by former treasurer

Ehud Sheleg at an art unveiling in London, in 2012. (screen capture: YouTube)

Concerns were raised over a £500,000 donation to the Conservative Party by its former treasurer.

Ehud Sheleg gave the money in February 2018. A month earlier, $2.5m was reportedly transferred to Sheleg and his wife Liliia, from a Russian bank account linked to his father-in-law, Sergei Kopytov.

Mr Kopytov is a former Ukrainian politician.

The New York Times said that documents it had seen shows the money originated from Kopytov, with a suspicious activity report (SAR) filed by Barclays Bank to the National Crime Agency in 2021.

“We are able to trace a clear line back from this donation to its ultimate source,” the bank wrote in a January 2021 alert to the NCA, the NYT reported.

An SAR is not evidence of criminality.

Sheleg’s lawyer, Thomas Rudkin, told the NYT the $2.5m gift is “entirely separate” from the half-a-million political donation and there is “absolutely no basis” for claiming the money was “intended as, or for the purpose of making, a political donation.”

Rudkin declined to offer comment on behalf of Sheleg when approached by City A.M.

According to UK law, it is illegal for parties to accept donations of more than £500 from foreign citizens who cannot vote. Kopytov is not registered to vote in the UK.

Rudkin said the NYT article was defamation and inaccurate.

The Conservative Party said it “only accepts donations from permissible sources, namely individuals registered on the UK’s electoral roll or UK registered companies.

“Donations are properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission, openly published by them and comply fully with the law.”

An NCA Spokesman said it “does not usually confirm or deny the receipt of SARs, nor comment on how any SAR is used. SARs are confidential, and breaching that confidentiality risks committing a tipping off offence under POCA.”

Barclays Bank said it could not comment due to customer confidentiality.