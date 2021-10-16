Come dine with me: Johnson to host dinner for business leaders

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to host a dinner with some of the business world’s leading players – including Bill Gates and JP Morgan’s chief executive Jamie Dimon – reported the Telegraph.

Invited to Downing Street, the 20 business leaders will be joined by the Prime Minister and the foreign secretary Liz Truss for a Michelin–star dinner. Santander’s executive chairman Ana Botin and BT’s boss Philip Jansen will also be in attendance.

During the dinner, which will be held ahead of the Global Investment Summit, Johnson will try and launch the country’s post-Brexit image as a global political and economic power, in a bid to attract investments and resources to the UK.

As understood by the paper, Johnson’s dinner comes as a response to the strategies adopted by several European countries to attract foreign investment.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted at the end of June the Choose France 2021 summit, where reportedly the government secured €3.5bn in investments.

Italy held this week a meeting between different ministries regarding the best way forward for attracting foreign investments.

The Prime Minister’s private dinner will be one of the many events held for the Global Investment Summit. Chancellor Rishi Sunak will also host a gala alongside the Lord Mayor of London William Russell, while the Royal Family will host a reception at Windsor Castle.