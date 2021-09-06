Coal plant fired up as concerns mount over energy prices

Energy insiders are concerned after two coal facilities have been taken off standby and Britain looks ahead to a cold, costly winter.

The amount of electricity coming from wind farms has dropped considerably due to calm weather and there has been a global shortage of natural gas.

National Grid ESO asked EDF to switch on two coal-fired units at its West Burton A station on Monday morning to help meet demand, according to The Telegraph.

“It’s causing a lot of concern. Everything is going up,” the newspaper quoted a senior energy insider as saying.

As of 7pm on Monday evening, Britain was getting 45.6 per cent of its power from gas-fired turbines, 13.5 per cent from nuclear power plants, 5.5 per cent from wind turbines.

Some 12.3 per cent of energy came from interconnectors to the continent and Northern Ireland while 5.5 per cent was from coal.

Wholesale power costs rose to more than four times their normal level, sparking fears high prices will continue into the colder months and households will struggle to pay their bills.

There were also fears some energy suppliers could go bust.

While the UK has closed most of its coal stations in a bid to slash carbon emissions, some remain on standby to generate energy when needed.

Concerns come ahead of nations gathering in Glasgow later this year for COP26, where countries will update their plans for reducing emissions.