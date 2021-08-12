Free climber scales two London skyscrapers in nine days

A 21-year-old climber, who was jailed after scaling the Shard, has climbed London’s Unex tower without ropes telling press “I could die.”

George King-Thompson, a personal trainer from Oxford, today completed the 93 meter climb just before 6am making it the second London skyscraper he has free-soloed in little over a week. The daredevil climber finished the route in under ten minutes despite stopping to vape mid-climb.

In an interview, King-Thompson said: “You go through an initial stage of shock – and for me that element of shock is calmness.”

“It’s never a throwaway comment to say that I could die. I’m not a pessimist, nor am I an optimist – I’m a realist” he continued. “I can train all I like, but there’s always that little bit of a percentage that I could die.”

While King is aware of the danger he faces by climbing gigantic buildings with no safety equipment he said that once he starts to climb “there’s no room for any thoughts like that.”

King-Thompson served 12 weeks of a six-month prison sentence after climbing the 310-meter-tall Shard building in July 2019. On August 03 he free climbed London’s 36-storey Stratosphere Tower.

According to King-Thompson he free-solos buildings to raise awareness about climate change. In comments to the Independent, King said that he chose to scale two buildings in Stratford because they overlook the train station which was affected by flooding at the end of July.

